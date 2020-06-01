Man Asks Bobrisky To Repent After Earlier Asking For A Kiss (Photo)

Bobrisky has shared a screenshot of a man who asked him to change his ways and give his life to Christ.

Sharing the photo, the man had earlier pointed that he wanted to kiss the cross-dresser but took several minutes to call her to repentance after his request was ignored.

Bob also shared a few words to describe the whole drama as hypocritical, as he also pointed out that Nigerians can do better.

Speaking on hypocrisy, Bob wrote in part: “Many Nigerians are d biggest hypocrite ever!!!! They insult me when they are around their friends but come to my dm to praise me”

See Post Here: