Man Lures Filipino Lady To Nigeria, Sexually Abuses Her For 6 Months

A 54-year-old man identified as Chukwudi Odo, has been arrested by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command for luring a Philippino Lady, Irene Torento Panas ,40, and thereafter abducting her.

It was gathered that the victim, an Accountant by profession and a native of Manila in the Philippines, arrived Nigeria on November 22, 2019, on a visit to Chukwudi Odo of Enugu Ezike, Enugu State, whom she met on Facebook on 8th March 2017 in an apparent attempt to find love.

The visit which was originally intended to be for 10-days, however, turned out to be a full case of abduction following Chukwudi Odo’s refusal to allow her return to her country against her will. She was held incommunicado by him.

READ ALSO – Vulcanizer Arrested After Stealing Client’s Underwear For Rituals (Photo)

The suspect was arrested following a tip-off by some members of the public in the area and the victim rescued.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Chukwudi deliberately lured the victim into the country with the aim of confining her, sexually abusing, and extorting money from her.

She was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention where she was admitted from 5th June to 16th June.