Man Rapes His 3-Year-Old Daughter While His Wife Was In Labor Room

The Nigerian police has arrested a 43-year-old man, Mr Ikechukwu Ekenta, for allegedly raping his 3-year-old daughter.

The accused, who hails from Ikeduru- Ogwah, Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo state, took advantage of his daughter, Kamsiyochukwu Ekenta while his wife was in the hospital to deliver their child.

Recounting her ordeal, the little girl said her daddy put his “komkom” (Penis) inside her private part while she was asleep and she said the pain woke her up.

Speaking at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, Mr Ikechukwu Ekenta blamed the act on the devil.

The wife of the alleged rapist, Mrs Uzoamaka Ekenta, explained that she found out after she returned from the hospital.

According to her, she noticed her child was acting like she was in pain while bathing her so she questioned her and she accused her dad of penetrating her.

Mrs Ekenta said she asked her husband what transpired and he admitted committing the crime but claimed he used his finger.

However, the girl taken to the hospital where it was revealed that he used his penis, not his hands as he claimed.

The mother of the little girl stated that she complained to her husband’s parents but they threatened to deal with her if she tells anyone.