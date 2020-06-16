Man Rapes, Kills Brother’s Wife In Zamfara

A 25-year-old man named Aminu Bala has been arrested by the Zamfara state police command for allegedly raping and killing his elder brother’s wife.

Mohammed Shehu, the state police spokesman, while confirming his arrest said he had already confessed to the crime.

He said, “The Tudun Wada Area Command, Gusau on June 15, at about 04.30 hours, received a distress call from Damba quarters of Gusau metropolis that the suspect had killed his brother’s wife.

“The police immediately rushed to the scene and discovered the victim, Hauwa’u Iliyasu in the pool of her own blood having suffered from multiple machete cuts.

“She was then taken to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau where she was certified dead by doctors.”