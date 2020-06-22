Man Stabs Lover To Death, Commits Suicide In Lagos

The Lagos state police command has confirmed that one Chris Ndukwe, 39, allegedly stabbed his 25-year-old lover to death before also going ahead to commit suicide in his apartment.

According to DSP Bala Elkana, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, a full-fledge investigation has been launched to ascertain what led to the incident.

He said, ” On June 21, 2020, by 4 pm, Ilasan Police Station received information that a couple were found dead in the man’s residence.

“A team of homicide detectives was deployed to the scene and the crime scene was preserved for forensic analysis.

“The woman was found lying in the pool of her blood with deep cuts on her head. The man’s mouth was foaming with whitish substance. It is alleged that the man stabbed the woman to death with a kitchen knife and thereafter drank some poisonous substances suspected to be snipper insecticides.

“Two blood-stained kitchen knives, two empty bottles of the poisonous substances, three empty cans of red bull energy drink and a plier were recovered from the scene.

“The two corpses were removed and deposited in a public mortuary for autopsy.

“Information gathered from some family members revealed that the couples were in a relationship for over seven years, though not married, have two boys.

“The relationship is described as complicated, as the couples were on and off over the years. While the man lives in Victory Point Estate Ilasan, the woman lives in Ogba.

“The woman is said to have visited the man alongside her 22- year- old sister, a night before the incident, on his invitation.

” Her sister was the first to have noticed that they were dead and raised alarm”.

“In her statement, she was woken up by loud music from the room where the corpses were found, as herself and the children slept in a different room. It is not yet clear what might have triggered the murder.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing”, Elkana stated.