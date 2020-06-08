Man Threatens To Rape Simi, Adekunle’s Daughter When She Clocks 18

A Nigerian man named Wisdom Obi Peter has threatened to rape the daughter of singers, Adekunle Gold and Simi after throwing several jabs at them on Twitter.

Information Nigeria recalls the couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Adejare on Sunday.

Reacting to the news, the troll tweeted hateful and horrible things about the couple and he threatened to rape Adejare whenever she turns 18.

Wisdom also said that he prays the new born child doesn’t end up being stupid like her mother.

The troll also blasted both parents for naming their daughter, Adejare, saying it would have been better if they named her ‘stupidity’.

Fans of the couple have also reacted and slammed the man for the hateful tweets.

See screenshots below;

WANTED PERSON…

. Please if you have any information about this guy @wisdompetertm Wisdom Obi Peter, please I need it.

.

Thank you and God bless pic.twitter.com/ncD7Xrwdx6 — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) June 7, 2020

Dear @UnclePamilerin @Omojuwa @PoliceNG_CRU After so much digging…. İ was about to get few details about the pervert who promised to rape Adejare when she clocks 18

Full name: Wisdom Obi Peter

Location: Abuja

School: Uniabuja

Contact: 07054171255

İG: @wisdompetertm pic.twitter.com/GChpisgrAC — Dio Peter O. (@dinhoptarh) June 7, 2020

We are advocating against rape, reporting rape apologist and rapist all over the internet yet this dimwit that calls himself Wisdom Obi Peter felt the need to show his stupid self and chase clout with rape! Smh!! Twitter do your thing I can’t even shout. I’m tired. pic.twitter.com/Ozu1dUERV2 — Enugu wigmaker (@Chioma_Alexa) June 3, 2020

His name is Wisdom Obi Peter and he's a student of Uniabuja. His email address is wisdice2018@gmail.com. Hopefully you can trace him with these. https://t.co/tZlo2zkOQo — Martial's wife || Ighalo FC 😁 (@MizTosin) June 7, 2020