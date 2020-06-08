Man Threatens To Rape Simi, Adekunle’s Daughter When She Clocks 18

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Adekunle Gold and Simi
Adekunle Gold and Simi

A Nigerian man named Wisdom Obi Peter has threatened to rape the daughter of singers, Adekunle Gold and Simi after throwing several jabs at them on Twitter.

Information Nigeria recalls the couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Adejare on Sunday.

Reacting to the news, the troll tweeted hateful and horrible things about the couple and he threatened to rape Adejare whenever she turns 18.

Wisdom also said that he prays the new born child doesn’t end up being stupid like her mother.

The troll also blasted both parents for naming their daughter, Adejare, saying it would have been better if they named her ‘stupidity’.

Fans of the couple have also reacted and slammed the man for the hateful tweets.

See screenshots below;

 

 

 

 

 

 

