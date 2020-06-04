Man Who Kissed His Baby Sister Apologizes, Says ‘It Won’t Happen Again’

The man, who went viral after he kissed a little girl inappropriately, has been identified as Adeyeye Babatunde, a final year student of LASU.

In a new video, Babatunde apologized for his actions, adding that he kissed his sister out of “likeness” that arose from their relationship.

The young man also promised that such act won’t repeat itself as he never knew the video will go viral.

A female in the video, believed to be the little girl’s mother, also added that there’s nothing going on and the man was just “playing” with the child.

Read Also: Nigerians Attack Man For ‘French Kissing’ Little Girl

Watch the video below: