Manchester United Extends Odion Ighalo Loan Deal Till January 2021

Odion Ighalo will not be returning to Shanghai Shenhua so soon, as he has agreed on an extension of his loan deal with Manchester United until the end of January 2021.

The deal, now awaiting English FA approval, was confirmed by United on Monday.

“Manchester United have agreed with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua to extend the loan deal for Ighalo”, the club said on their website.

The Nigerian striker’s stay was initially due to end on 31 May but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January 2021, enabling him to build on an impressive start to life with the club he supported as a boy.