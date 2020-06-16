Manchester United Midfielder, Angel Gomes, Addresses Viral Video Of His Visit To T.B Joshua’s Church For Healing

Manchester United attacking midfielder, Angel Gomes has reacted to a video trending on social media which captures the moment he visited Prophet TB Joshua‘s Synagogue Church of all Nations in Lagos for healing.

In the video, Gomes spoke about how his injuries had affected his playing career and how it made him to travel down to Nigeria to sought the help of the clergyman.

Reacting to the video, the midfielder took to Twitter to state that his parents are fans of TB Joshua and they wanted him to go and see the man of God.

The footballer also added that there are more important issues in the world for people to worry about.

In his words;

”I didn’t really need to explain myself but a lot of people was asking me what the video was about. I was young at the time and if my parents thought something was best for Me I would do it. There are far more important issues out there in the world we can tackle.

regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go. I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practicing my faith.“

