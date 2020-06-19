Manchester United Star Pogba’s Rolls-Royce Seized By Police

A Rolls-Royce belonging to Manchester United star player, Paul Pogba has been seized by the police.

The Manchester United’s midfielder was pulled over for driving with a French number plate.

Officers clocked Pogba driving his car on the M56 and stopped him when he exited near Manchester Airport.

Greater Manchester Police reportedly took the special edition car on the A4538 near Hale, Cheshire, while the midfielder was loaded into the back of the patrol car. More details are yet to be revealed as it concerns this story.