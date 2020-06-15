‘Marital Rape Exists, I Experienced It’ – Victoria Inyama (Video)

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has countered the opinion of her colleague, Anita Joseph, who over the weekend faulted statement made by some married women that their husbands raped them when they weren’t in the mood for sex.

Anita in a video made with her husband argued that a woman cannot claim her husband raped her if he had sex with her when she wasn’t in the mood.

She opined that the body of a woman is the food of her husband and should be made available whenever he needs to feed on it. Read here.

Reacting to Anita’s video, Victoria said there indeed is a thing called Marital rape and that many married women have experienced and are still experiencing it. She said sex even in marriage should be with consent. She argued that forcefully having sex with a spouse is another act of domestic violence.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBbLFb0AYyM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link