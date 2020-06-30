Marry A Man That Gets You In The Mood Whenever You See Him: Anita Joseph

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has shared a piece of advice to her fans and followers as it concerns marriage.

The actress, in a video on her social media, shared that people need to marry someone that they are highly sexually attracted to.

She also pointed out that Everywoman should marry someone that makes them comfortable.

Speaking, the actress said: “you need to marry a man that gets you in the mood whenever you see him…”

Watch The Video Here: