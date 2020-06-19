Mercy Aigbe Shares Video From Her Son’s 10th Birthday

Popular Nollywood actress and style entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe, has shared moments from her son’s birthday celebration.

Mercy’s son, Olajuwon, turned 10 yesterday, and Mercy has shared videos of the surprise she gave him.

Sharing a video on her Instagram, the actress also appreciated friends for coming through for her not minding the heavy pours from the previous day.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actress wrote in part: “So I took today off from set to surprise and spend time with my baby for his 10th birthday….. thank you once again @exotic_surprises for coming tru that early despite the heavy rain! ….. Big thank you to y’all for your prayers, reposts, congratulatory messages…”

Watch The Video