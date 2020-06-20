Mercy Aigbe, Yul Edochie, Jimmy Odukoya, Others Make Headlines This Week

It’s the end of the week so let’s take a look at the 5 Nollywood stories which made headlines and caught our attention.

Paul Okoye Disagrees With Yul Edochie‘s Homophobic Post

Paul Okoye, the CEO of One Africa Music Fest, disagreed with an homophobic post made by actor, Yul Edochie.

The business mogul offered a friendly advise to Edochie, telling him not to judge after he shared a Bible study manual condemning LGBTQ lifestyle via Instagram.

Jimmy Odukoya, Deyemi Okanlawon, Iyanya Become Street Hawkers For A Day (Video)

Popular Nigerian celebrities, Jimmy Odukoya, Deyemi Okanlawon and Iyanya decided to become street hawkers for a day.

One lesson learnt from these incredible trio is not to judge or criticize people if you haven’t walked in their shoes.

Mercy Aigbe Celebrates Her Son On His 10th Birthday (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her last child, Olajuwon, as he is turned 10.

The actress went all out as she also prepared for a feast with her son and his friends.

Eucharia Anunobi Shares Relationship Advice To Aspiring Couples

Popular Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has some nuggets of wisdom about relationships an people aspiring for marriage.

Sharing a story about a couple, she shared that people should not be intimidated by their partners.