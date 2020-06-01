Mercy Eke Calls For Stricter Laws To End Rape Culture In Nigeria

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke has again, pointed out that her heart is heavy over the ever-rising rape cases in Nigeria.

According to Mercy, stricter laws need to be put in place to put people in check to avoid rape.

Mercy made this know in a post originally intended to wish her fans and followers a happy new month.

The reality star, in her post, wrote in part: “…Every young girl deserves to grow up in a society that’s safe…”

See Her Post Here: