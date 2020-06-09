Mercy Eke Celebrates 1.4m Followers On Instagram (Video)

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has shown her appreciation to her fans in a new post on Instagram.
The reality TV star shared that she is grateful to her fans for keeping up with her and everything that she comes with.
In a video she shared where she was playing around with a Cardi B song, Mercy wrote words to express her gratitude.
READ ALSO – ‘Nobody Is Perfect’ – Mercy Eke (Photo)
Sharing on Instagram, she wrote: “THE UNBURNT. 1.4 million organic followers, thank you for keeping up with me…”
See Her Post Here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CBNI_7ylZ2r/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link