Mercy Eke Claims Ella Wanted Ike As Her ‘Boyfriend’ (Video)

Twitter users are dragging Mercy Eke for asking co-star, Ella if she takes drugs during the BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion show on Monday.

The retired video vixen had previously said that Ella wanted her boyfriend, Ike and she also wanted to be her friend but she can’t eat her cake and have it.

Reacting to the statement, Ella said it wasn’t true while Ike said he was at fault because he kept leading her on and telling her of the patient dog.

Ella blasted the model, saying he is stupid and she could never do anything with him and Mercy responded telling her not to worry because he belongs to her.

While other ex-housemates attacked Ella for ignoring them after they contributed money for her mother’s treatment and she failed to give them any update.

Mercy asked Ella what she does with her resources and she asked if she uses them to buy drugs.

Read Also: Nigerian Crossdressers, Jay Boogie, James Brown Engage In Dancing Competition (Video)

Watch the video clips below:

You wanted two things, you wanted me as a friend and wanted my man- Mercy to Ella#BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/lJKYX5FZzV — #BBNaijaReunion (@Thisismetro) June 8, 2020

😍😍😍 the way Mercy told Ella, he is mine now! The way she was staring at him too with love in her eyes. Ike is a lucky guy #WhyILoveIkeOnyema #MercyEkeMondayThoughts pic.twitter.com/pUIUzBVGpK — Droge❄❄❤ (@Droge19) June 8, 2020

How much did Mercy really contribute to this Ella to be questioning her like this?#bigbrotherreunion pic.twitter.com/p6umNUWQcx — Moh Worldent💭 (@MohWorldent) June 8, 2020

Mercy: Do you do drugs?

Mercy: What do you do with your resources? Me: What is the source of your income before BBN ?

Me: You don’t sit your fake ass down there asking me a dumb question

.

Ella is patient sha 🤣

#BBNaijaReunion — JumJum (@JumyRang) June 8, 2020