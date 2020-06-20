Mercy Eke Clashes With Fan After Reacting To Burna Boy’s ‘Jerusalema’ Remix

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has clashed with a fan following a tweet she made in reaction to Burna Boy’s latest jam.

Reacting to the boop that featured Burna Boy and the South African artiste, Mercy stresses that when Africans unite, a lot can be achieved.

however, her comment was slammed by a fan who lamented on her use of a light-skinned emoji.

Reacting to the fan, the reality show star stressed that her point was not supposed to be dismissed over the emoji she had used.

See Photos Here: