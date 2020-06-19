Mercy Eke Dances In Bikini While Hanging Out With Kim Oprah, Venita, Diane (Video)

Information Nigeria stumbled on some clips of 2019 Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke hanging out with her colleagues, Kim Oprah, Diane and Venita.

Eke stepped out on Thursday despite the heavy downpour and she took to her Snapchat account to share some juicy clips from the ladies’ night out she had with her friends.

In one of the clips, the fashion entrepreneur, who donned a pink bikini, attempted to twerk but she was stopped in her tracks by her bestie, Diane.

Nonetheless, the BBNaija winner and her colleagues still had fun.

Read Also: Highlights of BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Day 11

Watch the video below: