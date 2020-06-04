Mercy Eke Speaks On All 2020 Has Offered So Far (Photo)

Michael Isaac
Mercy Eke
2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has reacted to all that has happened and is still happening in 2020.

According to the winner of the Big Brother Naija show, 2020 has taught the world a big lesson and has more to teach.

Mercy also advised those with an interest in studying history to brace themselves up for 2020 has more to teach.

Sharing on Twitter, Mercy wrote: “Phewww… 2020 what a year…future history students better get their jotters…it’s going to be a very long lesson…”

See Her Post Here:

Mercy Eke
Mercy’s Post

