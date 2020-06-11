Mercy Lashes Out At Omashola For Slut-Shaming Her (Video)

A heated argument ensued between reality stars, Mercy and Omashola on Day 7 of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem reunion show.

It all began when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked former housemate Cincy if she was a gossip in the house but she denied it.

However, ex-participant Seyi Awolowo disagreed with her, saying he once caught her gossiping with other housemates.

Ebuka then went on to play a clip of when Omashola was reporting Mercy and Ike to Seyi.

According to him, Mercy tried to seduce singer, Tuface during his visit by licking her lips and giving Tuface signs.

The model also added that he would beat up any of his friends who tried to date Mercy.

Another video of Mercy was played which showed her complaining bitterly that Omashola came into the bathroom when Ike and herself was bathing and threw condoms at them.

Mercy got furious when Omashola said all the condoms in the house are exhausted because of Ike and her.

Reacting to the clips, Omashola, in his defense, said that he and Mercy weren’t on good terms and he said some hurtful words out of anger.

During the show, Mercy and Omashola began going and forth and this led the former to push the latter.

Other housemates had to intervene and they tried to separate the duo.

It was so bad that the fight continued even after an ad break.

Mercy said she has been waiting for him to be a man and do the needful by apologizing because he smeared her name and lied that she was naked with Ike in bathroom

At the end, they both apologized to each other for the way they reacted.



Watch the video below:

Mercy got physical, what’s happening abeg. If Omashola said you were naked inside bathroom what’s the big deal, you wan wear cloth dey baff. #BBNaijaReunion2020 #BBNaijaPepperDemReunion pic.twitter.com/YYqIcgaxnv — Mayonnaise (@MayorOfUnilag) June 10, 2020

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBSAbB0A0V1/?igshid=1jmdm5pbjidtp