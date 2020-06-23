‘Mercy’s Fans Are Peaceful And Defensive As Opposed To Tacha’s Fans’ – Elozonam (Video)

On Monday’s episode of the BBNaija reunion show, Tacha said that her fans are not a reflection of who she is but they simply relate to her.

The reality TV star also mentioned that she is tired of the rift between fanbases because it can be healthy.

In her words;

“When I came out of the house, it was for me all love. It has been that way ever since. There was no need to base judgements on what happened in the house

“My fans are not exactly a reflection of me; I think they relate to me. My fans are protective.

“My fans do not attack other fans, I came up with a resolution to end all rift.“

Mercy Eke, however, disagreed with her as she alleged that Tacha’s fanbase alias Titans attack other housemates and the latter helps by retweeting them.

Elozonam agreed, saying that

Mercy’s fans alias Mercenaries are more skilled towards defense and peace than the Titans.

Tacha pointed out that some people alias pretend to Titans but Elozonam still stood on his words by saying that those so-called imposters are Titans and there is a character trait.

Kim Oprah recounted an experience she had with Mercy’s fanbase while Diane showed appreciation to her fans for their constant love and support.

Thelma, on the other hand, revealed that she gets more of negative comments on her social media page.

