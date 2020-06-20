Mike Edwards’ Wife Perri Shakes-Drayton Shows Off Her 3rd Trimester Baby Bump

Perri Shakes-Drayton, the wife of BBNaija star, Mike Edwards took to her Instagram page on Saturday to show off her third trimester baby bump.

In the photos, the soon-to-be mum could be seen cradling her little bun in the oven.

Perri and her husband are set to welcome their first child, a baby boy any moment from now.

The expectant mum captioned the photos;

“Come through 3rd trimester I’m ready for you!! Can’t believe a human is growing inside of me but don’t get it twisted lil man makes his presence be known putting his limbs to use already.

Think we got an active one, I mean what do I expect you only got to look at me and Mike ha. ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBpsEUjDiLX/?igshid=nz2qgo54odv9