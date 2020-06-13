Mike Ezuruonye Exposes His Imposter After He Tried To Scam An American Woman (Video)

Popular Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye has finally exposed one of his imposter after a white woman he tried to scam recorded the video call.

The actor, who has been a victim of identity theft by internet fraudsters, shared the video via his Instagram page as he urged the Nigerian police, EFCC, FBI, and Interpol to find the imposter.

In the video, the Caucasian woman could be heard telling the scammer that she has divorced her husband and she was willing to give him some money from her divorce settlement.

However, the lady also pleaded with the scammer to take down the fake profiles of the actor and use his real identity.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote;

“I HAVE HAD ENOUGH😡😡😡😡 Bringing to ATTENTION another FAKE VIDEO used by IMPOSTORS to SCAM women with my IMAGE….My voice is Taken off and the IDIOT calls out someone named KEISHA with his OwN VOICE!!!! PLS next time any SUPPOSED,ACTOR,CELEB or ENTERTAINER calls you on video via IMO ,VIBER,WHATSAPP apps ,Tell the Image to TOUCH His EAR or Any other BODY PART OR MOVE AROUND

,IT would never happen Cos it’s PRE-RECORDED and just the impostors voice REAL TIME

THIS HAS CAUSED ME ENDLESS EMBARRASSMENT AS I HAVED PETITIONED THE EFCC and INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE also the BRITISH POLICE

SOME CAUGHT HAVE BEEN JAILED as THERE WOULD BE NO MERCY FOR THIS CRIME as it even GOES BEYOND ME!!!!! BEWARE of IMPOSTORS

@officialefcc @nigeriapoliceforce @metpolice_uk @fbi @interpol”

Read Also: Seun Kuti Speaks On Artistes Using His Father AS Excuse To Be Reckless (Video)

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBVnF23gExA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBVtyWpAAOz/?igshid=8lgn8ybvea7y