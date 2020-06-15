Missing 19-Year-Old Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin, Found Dead After Opening Up About Being Assaulted

Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester, has been found dead days after tweeting that a man who offered her a ride to church, had molested her in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was last seen on June 6, 2020 at a demonstration in the Tallahassee area, according to the Police Department.

Hours prior to being reported missing, Salau tweeted that she had been molested by a man while looking for a place to stay after the demonstration.

READ ALSO – ’It Was A Beautiful Scene’ – Trump Reacts To George Floyd’s Protesters Getting Tear-gassed

She added that she had called the authorities to report what had happened. .

Before her death, the teenager had emerged as a leading voice in recent protests throughout the area.