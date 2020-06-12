Mompha Blasts Those Tagging Interpol, FBI On His Instagram Posts

Popular Nigerian big boy Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, recently blasted those drawing the attention of international security agencies on his Instagram page.

Information Nigeria recalls the billionaire’s ex-bestie, Hushpuppi was reportedly apprehended over fraud allegations.

Mompha, who is known for showing off his wealth on social media, reacted after some mischievous individuals tagged Interpol and FBI on his posts.

Taking to the photo-sharing app on Friday, the father of two wrote;

“For those idiots tagging fbi and interpol on my page and saying you are next na thunder go fire those hand you use in typing by the special Grace you idiot think fbi or interpol dont know mompha 😂😂😂 you must be really sick 😡 fucking hypocrites they never mind their business Bastards!!!”



Read Also: Nina Clashes With Fan Over Her “Spiritual Husband”

See his post below: