‘Motherhood Is Beautiful’, Regina Daniels Says; Shares New Maternity Photos

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page on Monday to share some stunning maternity photos.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress’ Ned Nwoko, finally let the cat of the bag as he announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress shared new maternity photos of herself as she gushed over the joy of motherhood.

In the photos, Daniels could be seen wearing a lovely pink dress while cradling her protruding baby bump.

The actress captioned the photos;

“Motherhood is beautiful ❤️”.

See screenshots below: