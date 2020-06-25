MTN’s Virtual Drug Convos Set For June 26, 2020

MTN Nigeria is partnering with music channel, MTV Base; Netng; Business Day and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), to host a no-holds-barred virtual conversation about substance abuse among Nigerian youths. The virtual event tagged the Drug Convos holds on Friday, June 26, 2020, to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The Convo will hold online on one of the partner-assets and will begin with a thirty-minute chat session driven by actress and ViacomCBS Networks Africa presenter, Ada Afoluwake ‘Folu Storms’ Ogunkeye. She will discuss poignant issues such as addiction and first-time use with various entertainers, including musicians and artistes. This will be followed by a one-hour no-holds-barred discussion with actresses, Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Ini Edo; Senior Lecturer and Consultant Psychiatrist, Yewande Oshodi; Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya; Country Manager, ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson and Director-General, Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM), Adedotun Adedeji. The session will be moderated by writer and journalist, Japheth J. Omojuwa.

The event is focused on building a vibrant platform that will enable young Nigerians to actively participate and contribute to in-depth conversations about substance abuse and addiction.

Following the success of MTN’s Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) in 2019, plans were set to build an annual campaign focused on reducing substance abuse in young Nigerians ages 10-25.

Register here and join the conversations with #MTNASAP #FactsForSolidarity