Music Industry Is Demonic – Vanessa Mdee Speaks On Quitting Music

Tanzanian singer-songwriter, Vanessa Mdee has in a 29 minutes Podcast “Deep Dive with Vanessa Mdee” revealed that she is quitting music.
The popular singer stated that the music industry is demonic and she is currently working on being an advocate of honesty, beauty and what facing your demons can do for you.
Speaking on her podcast, she said: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but my mission is to be a light. I know that I would probably disappoint a few people and that’s okay, I know that my fans don’t wanna hear this but guess what I’m never too far away from you, trust me. The reason why I had to leave the industry is that I needed to choose my life, the music industry is demonic. People will tell you half-truth about what really goes on, and the truth is I just wanna be an advocate for honesty and beauty and being a sincere advocate for what facing your demons can do for You.
