Music Industry Is Demonic – Vanessa Mdee Speaks On Quitting Music

Speaking on her podcast, she said: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but my mission is to be a light. I know that I would probably disappoint a few people and that’s okay, I know that my fans don’t wanna hear this but guess what I’m never too far away from you, trust me. The reason why I had to leave the industry is that I needed to choose my life, the music industry is demonic. People will tell you half-truth about what really goes on, and the truth is I just wanna be an advocate for honesty and beauty and being a sincere advocate for what facing your demons can do for You.