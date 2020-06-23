‘My Body Is Only For Billionaires’ – Bobrisky Says As He Shares Lovely Photo

Nigerian self-acclaimed male barbie, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky has said that his body only belongs to billionaires.

Taking to Instagram, the highly controversial cross-dresser decided to give his fans and followers an idea of the caliber of people he settles for.

Bobrisky also shared a lovely photo in which he donned a black bra top and a skirt.

The male barbie captioned the post;

“When I tell you guys my body is meant for billionaires ONLY. You think am joking. Only a haters will say I’m not fine o”

Read Also: Actress Lilian Esoro Raises Eyebrow After Sharing Stunning Photo

See his post below: