My Father Will Contest For President In 2023, Says Atiku’s Son

Adamu Atiku Abubakar, son of the former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the last election, Atiku Abubakar says his father will contest for president in 2023.

Atiku had lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election and has been contesting for the position since 1993.

Adamu said this while presenting his scorecard as commissioner for works and energy in Adamawa state on Ahmadu Finitiri’s first anniversary as governor.

PUNCH reports that the Adamu made it known that his father had remained a master politician and there is nothing wrong if he contests again.

“Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency. In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades,” he said.

Speaking foe himself, he said, “I am basically here to serve my people; if I am called by the people back home to run for the senate, I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he said.