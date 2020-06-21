‘My Mission Is To Provide Jobs For Ordinary Nigerians’ – Samklef

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, Samklef, has shared one of his goals with his fans.

Taking to Twitter, the singer stressed that he is on a mission to provide jobs for the ordinary Nigerian citizen.

The singer also shared details of a project he is sponsoring for youths as he asked interested people to join the project.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “My mission is to provide jobs for the ordinary Nigerians. These are 150 people of my IT HUB TAKING CLASSES TODAY WITH drpraize LINK IN BIO FOR MORE INFO.”

See His Post Here: