N40bn Scandal : I Didn’t Ask EFCC To Prosecute Akpabio, Says Omo-Agege

The deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege has distanced himself from a letter making the rounds on social media calling for the investigation of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of corruption levelled against him.

The discredited letter that was reportedly written on his behalf by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Nelson Ayewoh was addressed to the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The National Assembly is currently probing allegations that the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC, allegedly mismanaged N40bn in three months and had demanded written explanations from Akpabio, whose Ministry supervises the activities of the intervention agency.

Speaking via a new statement by Yomi Odunuga, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, ovie denied asking the Senate Clerk to write any letter to the EFCC Chairman.

Part of the statement read, “The attention of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate has been drawn to a letter dated 7th May, 2020, purportedly written by the Clerk of the Senate acting on behalf of the Office of Deputy President of the Senate requesting the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate and monitor the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and one other.

“This Office hereby states that the said letter is false, fake, malicious, mischievous and vexatious.

“This Office never instructed the Clerk of the Senate, or in fact any person, to write to or contact the EFCC in relation to any person.

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to urge the public to disregard the fake letter, same being the handiwork of a person or persons with criminal intents.”