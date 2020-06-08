Naira Marley Mocks Massive Protest, Speaks On Coronavirus (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has again, spoken on the easing of several activities as he took a swipe at the massive global protest.

According to Naira Marley, coronavirus in Nigeria has been a tool by the government to swindle money.

In his latest tweet, Naira has shared that there may have been a cure for the virus since everyone is now protesting.

Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote: “Thanks to every protester out there. Y’all found the cure for corona?…”

See His Post Here: