Naira Marley Shares Adorable Moments With His Kids (Photos)

Popular indigenous rapper and rave of the moment, Naira Marley celebrated Father’s day festival with his lovely children on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram story, the controversial rapper shared some adorable moments with his son and twin daughters.

In one of the clips, the rapper showed off the Father’s Day card his son made for him.

The ‘Soapy crooner’ went on to celebrate single mothers, who have taken up the role of fatherhood, to their children.

Naira Marley tweeted;

“Happy Father’s Day to all single mothers out there.”

See screenshots of the singer’s post below: