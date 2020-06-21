Naira Marley Shares ‘Soapy’ Advice To Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Naira Marley, has advised fans on how they can live long.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer shared that it is important to masturbate twice daily.

According to him, studies have proved that the act prolong the life expectancy of an average person.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “Recent studies say that masturbating 2x a week increases life expectancy by 20%. I’ve done the maths. I’m gonna live forever.

I’m immortal.”

See His Post Here: