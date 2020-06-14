Naira Marley Trends For Holding Fully Packed Concert In Abuja

Fast rising rapper, Naira Marley is currently trending on social media after he held a packed concert on Saturday in Abuja despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indigenous rapper arrived at the capital city of Nigeria along with former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Kim Oprah who was billed to host the concert.

The concert, which was supposed to be a drive-in, was packed to its fullest with eager fans, who defied the social distancing rule to show off their dancing skills and have fun.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Calls Out Kizz Daniel, Joe Boy, Burna Boy

See the reactions and video below: