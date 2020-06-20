Ned Nwoko’s Fifth Wife, Laila Spends Time With Regina Daniels (Video)

Laila Charani, the fifth wife of honourable Ned Nwoko, was recently spotted spending time with actress, Regina Daniels and their family.

The wives of the billionaire politician seem to be fond of each other despite the fact that they are sharing the same husband.

Taking to Instagram, Laila shared some lovely clips from the bonding moment she had with her husband, his last wife and their children.

Information Nigeria recalls Regina took to social media in January 2020 to show off the luxury bag she received from her senior wife.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBonHJ7jMYp/?igshid=18yzordtia4y1