Neighbours Rescue Mother Of Two Attempting Suicide In Lagos

A lady, identified as Bukola Agboola, was on Thursday, rescued by neighbours after attempting suicide.

The mother-of-two was said to have committed the act in her residence at No. 2 Kuburat Lawal Street, Abule-Egba, Lagos.

It was reported that Bukola drank a poisonous substance on the basis of being frustrated by life’s hardship.

She was, however, rushed to Ile Epo General Hospital by her husband’s brother who was living nearby. Speaking on the hospital bed, Bukola, revealed that she was tired about life and maltreatment by her husband, Mr. Wasiu Agboola, who she said, used to beat and inflict her with pain.

She also claimed that her husband forced her, on Thursday night, to break into her improvised save (Kolo) to buy foodstuffs for her children who barely ate any food days back.