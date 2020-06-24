“Never Look Down On Anyone” – Actor Baba Tee Says As He Celebrates Birth Of His Son

Nigerian actor, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, better known as Baba Tee, is still in a celebratory mood after welcoming a son with his wife, Feranmi on Father’s Day.

The actor announced the exciting news as he shared a picture of himself kissing his wife’s bare baby bump.

In a new post, the actor rejoiced as he urged his fans and followers not to look down on anyone.

In his words;

“Original kayeefi… Never Look Down On Anyone…. Oloko Keke Has given Birth to A Bouncing Baby Boy oooo… A Serial Lover is Married… Oba ti O Pa Egan mi re will Always Answer Our Prayers… God i Thank You For Putting Them to Shame… Anu ni…. Mo ri Gba…. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 THANKS FOR THE CELEBRATION FROM MR & MRS TAYO”

See his post below: