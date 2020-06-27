‘Never Worship A Man, No Matter What Position He Or She Holds’ – Singer Kcee

Popular Nigerian singer, Kcee, has advised his fans and followers never to worship their fellow man, irrespective of the position he/she holds.

The Five Star Music artist had taken to his Instagram page to share a photo which shows him sitting on one of his luxurious automobiles.

The father of three accompanied the photo with a message which reads;

“Everyone goes to toilet like you, sweats like you and bleeds like you. No matter what position he or she holds, never worship a man. Work for your position. Do have a great weekend, BMK to the world 🌎“



See his post below: