Nigerian Actress Uche Nnanna Loses Mother (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Nnanna has been thrown into mourning following the death of her mum.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Saturday to break the news of her mother’s demise.

Nnanna shared a beautiful picture of her mum with a caption which reads;

“Lost for words. My dearest Mother Iyom Jesus, Lolo Ezinne Romana Nnanna ( AKA Daylight) has taken a bow at the early hours of this morning the 25/06/2020. May her sweet, gentle, loving soul rest in the bossom of our LORD AMEN.”

See her post below: