Nigerian Crossdresser, Jay Boogie Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Popular crossdresser, Daniel Anthony, also known as Jay Boogie took to his Instagram page on Saturday to share new stunning photos.

It was gathered that the Port Harcourt-based crossdresser, who refers to himself as the “Queen Of Africa”, also turned a year older on Friday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the effeminate makeup-artist shared some raunchy pictures that has got tongues wagging.

Jay Boogie donned a black crop sweatshirt and black underwear as he struck different poses on top of a bed.

See the photos below;