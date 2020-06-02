Nigerian Lady Sexually Harassed In A Bus From Abuja To Akure

In the wake of the recent rape and murder cases, a video of a Nigerian lady being molested by a male passenger inside a bus has surfaced online.

The video was posted by a Twitter user, @DanielFaithArts on the micro-blogging site.

According to the web user, her sister was molested all the way from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to Akure, Ondo State by a male passenger who sat behind her inside the same bus.

The video captures the moment the sexual predator could be was lifting up the lady’s dress to caress her bare thighs during their 4hrs trip.

It was gathered that the lady raised an alarm in the bus but other bus passengers told her she was just overreacting and when she stopped at a military checkpoint, she reported to a Soldier who told her to keep her mouth shut or be detained.

Watch the video