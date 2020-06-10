Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th June 2020

Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State has accused the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of sponsoring protests against Governor Godwin Obaseki over alleged certificate forgery. Shaibu, made the allegation in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, saying the protests were targeted at destroying the Governor’s goodwill with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The federal government has announced the approval of payment of two months’ hazard allowance for health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, at a meeting between representatives of the federal government and health professionals’ associations.

Hamza Al-Mustapha former chief security officer to Sani Abacha, a former military ruler says only God can reward him (Abacha) for transforming Nigeria.

Al-Mustapha said this while marking the 22nd anniversary of the death of Abacha, who died in 1998, on Monday. Al-Mustapha described the death of Abacha as a big loss to the nation, saying what he did for Nigeria will “not be forgotten in the annals of history and generations yet unborn”.

Angry protesters in Yantumaki town, Danmusa local government area of Katsina state were seen burning a billboard of President Muhammadu Buhari and logo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).The residents took to the streets on Tuesday to protest the insecurities in their communities. The Kaduna state government had entered a peace agreement with the bandits but pulled out of the deal following several attacks on the communities in recent times by gunmen.

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says more than half of the strange deaths recorded in Kano state may have been caused by COVID-19.

The minister said this while speaking at the presidential task force briefing on Monday, saying the verbal autopsy report from the state suggested that a significant number of deaths recorded was also triggered by an inability to access routine care as a result of the fear of COVID-19.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says prison experience for any politician is a “badge of honour”.

Gbajabiamila who was represented by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, said this when he led Principal Officers of the House on a visit to Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu, who was recently released from the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Kuje, Abuja.