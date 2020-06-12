Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th June 2020

The leadership of the national assembly will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent killings by Boko Haram in the north-east.

The Senate had passed a resolution, following a motion sponsored by Abubakar Kyari, senator representing Borno north.

The lawmaker had called the attention of his colleague to the killings by the insurgents in Gubio local government area which is located in his constituency.

Mukhtar Isa Hazo, deputy speaker of Kaduna state house of assembly, has been impeached after only four months in office.

The speaker was impeached by 24 members of the assembly during plenary session on Thursday.

The Alaafin of Oyo state, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has downplayed rumours of a grudge between him and Seyi Makinde, the Oyo state governor over the citing of the police mobile squadron at Ago-Are.

According to varying reports, the respected monarch was said to have facilitated the police unit for Oyo town, but it was hijacked and sited elsewhere by the governor.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has met and directed its members in the senate to object any future plan/request by President Muhammadu Buhari to apply for more loans for the country.

This was made known by Prince Uche Second us, the national chairman of PDP after a closed-door meeting with its members on Wednesday.

The Senate had so far approved $22.7 billion, $5.53 billion and N850 billion on different occasions for the Buhari’s administration to fund the 2020 national budget.

A Lagos State High Court sitting in the Igbosere area has sentenced two robbers, Williams Udoh and Ubong Isaiah, to death for robbery.

The Director of Public Affairs at the State Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

Information Nigeria brings to you the full speech of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, delivered in commemoration of the country’s 2020 Democracy Day celebration.

Fellow Nigerians, The 2020 celebration of Democracy Day marks 21 years of uninterrupted civil administration in our dear country. This day provides us an opportunity to reflect on our journey as a nation, our achievements and struggles.