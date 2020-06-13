Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th June 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th May 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Obaseki Disqualified From APC Primary

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has been disqualified from participating in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election scheduled for June 22nd.

Release My Aides From Detention, Aisha Buhari Tells IGP Adamu

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari has called on the inspector general of police, Adamu Mohammed to urgently release her detained aides from custody to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.

39.4 Million May Be Jobless Before Year End, Says FG

The federal government of Nigeria has expressed fear that unless something is done about the covid-19 pandemic, at least 39.4 million Nigerians may be out of job before the end of the year.

We Recovered N7.9bn Stolen By Rochas Okorocha – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has asked the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha to get ready for his days in court while revealing that about N7.9bn belonging to the state has been seized from him.

Boko Haram Now An Industry, Says Lawan

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has described the dreaded Boko Haram sect as an industry, rather than the religious sect it claimed to be.

Kaduna Deputy Speaker Impeached After Four Months In Office

Mukhtar Isa Hazo, deputy speaker of Kaduna state house of assembly, has been impeached after only four months in office.

Alaafin: I Hold No Grudge Against Makinde

The Alaafin of Oyo state, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has downplayed rumors of a grudge between him and Seyi Makinde, the Oyo state governor over the citing of the police mobile squadron at Ago-Are.

PDP Asks Senators To Reject Buhari’s Future Loan Plans

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has met and directed its members in the senate to object any future plan/request by President Muhammadu Buhari to apply for more loans for the country.

Lagos Court Sentences Two Men To Death For Robbery

A Lagos State High Court sitting in the Igbosere area has sentenced two robbers, Williams Udoh and Ubong Isaiah, to death for robbery.

President Buhari’s Full Democracy Day Speech

Information Nigeria brings to you the full speech of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, delivered in commemoration of the country’s 2020 Democracy Day celebration.