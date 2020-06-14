Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th June 2020

Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has revealed that neighbouring countries begged Nigeria for food during the period of lockdown but were only denied because President Muhammadu Buhari insisted that Nigerians must be fed first. The former governor of Lagos state made this known in an Instagram Live Chat with City People Magazine.

A popular Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Reno Omokri has berated the minister for housing, Babatunde Fashola over a comment credited to him wherein he said other neighbouring countries begged Nigeria for food during the lockdown period. Omokri in his reaction queried why “Nigeria that could not feed herself without importation before Covid-19 lockdown would be able to feed others during the lockdown period.”

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has reacted to reports of melee in the presidential villa by saying President Muhammadu Buhari has clearly lost control of his home, official residence, wife, family and country. According to reports, Aisha Buhari and a personal assistant to the presidency were said to have been involved in the altercation.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that over N800 billion looted funds have been recovered in the country’s fight against corruption.

President Buhari said this on Friday in his Democracy Day speech, adding that the anti-corruption agencies have also secured more than 1400 convictions.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to reports of security breach within the presidential villa by calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak out. Speaking via a statement on its official Twitter handle, the Party described the report as worrisome and unimaginable.

The spokesman of the defence headquarters, John Enenche has revealed that the dreaded Boko Haram sect killed no fewer than 81 people in Borno state last week as punishment for revealing their locations to the military. Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, he added that another attack which occurred in Katsina where 40 people were killed was primarily due to the fact that the residents in the areas had informed the military about the location of the sect.

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari has called on the inspector general of police, Adamu Mohammed to urgently release her detained aides from custody to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody. She made the appeal via a statement on her official Twitter handle on Friday, 12th June.

Ibarahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reacted to the arrest of Instagram big boy, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi. This came shortly before the Commissioner of Police (CP) INTERPOL, Garba Umar, confirmed his arrest in Dubai and planned extradition to Nigeria.