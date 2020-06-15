Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th June 2020

Pastor Tunde Bakare, founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, now known as the Citadel Global Community Church, the church will not be opened “until the coast is clear”. The cleric said this while speaking at the second edition of the virtual 3Gz — Guys, Girls and God — session of the CGCC Legacy Youth Fellowship, saying “government cannot shut the church, it can only shut a building,” stating that the church is marching on.

As churches, mosques in the country reopen, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued new guidelines

The guidelines were contained in a statement from the NCDC on Saturday, stating that they were developed following a review of the recent restriction by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki is yet registered as a member to contest the party’s governorship primary.

The party’s state chairman, Tony Azegbemin, said this on Saturday, adding that the clarification became necessary following media reports that the governor has joined the opposition party.

The federal capital territory administration has closed down the mall where popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley held his concert.

According to the FCTA, the singer and the authorities of the mall violated the COVID-19 restriction on public gathering.