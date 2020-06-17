Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th June 2020

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday has accused Rivers State Governor Nyesome Wike of killing the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

According to the ruling party, Wike’s inglorious roles when the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration introduced the “16 is greater than 19” political formula led to the body’s collapse.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has revealed that Nigeria Is currently in financial crisis and the leaders are only robbing the future generations to pay for their greed.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he added that the revelation from the country’s First Quarter 2020 financial reports in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, is the most shocking report he has seen in his life.

The Federal Government schools and universities will reopen amid coronavirus pandemic, only when they meet these conditions.

According to the federal government, the conditions are to protect pupils and students against Coronavirus.

The former general officer commanding the Nigerian army 8 division in Sokoto, Hakeem Otiki has been court martial and sacked for N400 theft.

The sentence was handed to him on Monday night at the army headquarters garrison in Abuja. A part of his sentence includes a reduction of his rank to brigadier general with two years seniority on count three and severe reprimand on count four.

The Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) led by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has urged the federal government to consider suspending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp exercises for two years.

This recommendation was contained in its report presented to President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, says Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is afraid of educated people because “he did not go to school”.

The Governor who recently dumped the APC said this, while speaking with state house correspondents on Tuesday. The governor, left the party after he was disqualified from the 2019 APC primary election